Khashoggi doc, too explosive for streaming, debuts on-demand

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Fogel’s Jamal Khashoggi documentary, “The Dissident,” was one of the most anticipated of last year’s Sundance Film Festival. Fogel’s previous film, “Icarus,” about Russian doping in the Olympics, won the Academy Award for best documentary. The audience at Sundance included Hillary Clinton, Alec Baldwin and Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings. Yet, potentially fearing the Saudi response, top media companies stayed away, raising questions about the future of political films on ever-larger and potentially increasingly risk-averse streaming services. “The Dissident” finally debuts on-demand Friday after it was eventually acquired by independent distributor Briarcliff Entertainment.