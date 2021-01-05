Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta says the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.” Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and his wife have spent the coronavirus pandemic mostly at their home in Plains, Georgia, where both were raised and where they returned after leaving the White House in 1981.