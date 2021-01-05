Iverson Park toboggan run closed for the season, other winter activities still available

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The toboggan runs at Iverson Park in Stevens Point will be closed for the 2020-21 season, but other winter activities are available throughout the city.

The decision to close the runs came down to safety of employees and patrons.

"The toboggan slide has one point of entry and has one point of launch essentially and we had no way to put a barrier in place because we have to make sure that the people on the toboggans have their arms, their legs, mittens, gloves, everything inside that toboggan," said Dan Kremer the Parks Recreation and Forestry Director for the city.

The sledding hills and the ice rink are still open at Iverson Park. Skate rentals and learning to skate classes are still being held at K.B. Willett Arena and buildings can still be rented as well.