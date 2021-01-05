Former Northwoods CNA sentenced for sexual assault charges

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — A former CNA at a Northwoods nursing facility has been sentenced for charges of sexually assaulting two patients while he was employed.

An Oneida County judge has given Jacob Schlosser a 10-year prison sentence and another 10 years of extended supervision for one felony count of sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. His sentence also includes 15 years on the state sex offender registry and completion of a sex offender assessment and treatment program.

Schlosser was given credit for four days of jail time already served. As part of a plea deal, a second count of sexual assault was dismissed.

Additionally, the judge ordered Schlosser to have no contact with the victim’s family upon his release. He is also banned from working or volunteering in a setting where he would be alone with or have direct contact with anyone who is physically or mentally impaired.

According to Schlosser, the victims initiated the encounters. Authorities say that wouldn’t have been possible because they couldn’t consent due to their mental state.