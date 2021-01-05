Foggy nights but staying quiet and not too cold

DENSE FOG ADVISORY later Tuesday evening through 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of the News 9 area including the counties of: Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Oneida, Price, Taylor, Lincoln, Marathon, Clark, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Adams, and Juneau. Please be extra careful traveling as pockets of fog could reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less in spots. Some roads could get a bit slippery as well.

Otherwise the very tranquil weather pattern will continue around here all the way into early next week. High pressure from Wisconsin and to the north and east should deflect a low pressure system near Nebraska well off to the south of our region. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of fog the next several nights. Low temperatures should reach the upper 10s with highs around 30, give or take a degree or two. The wind will also stay light. It will be from the east Wednesday around 5 mph.

A weak front could push through Wisconsin Saturday, possibly producing a few light snow showers, especially in the afternoon for our area. Sunday looks partly sunny. Highs should generally be in the upper 20s this weekend.

It still looks uneventful early next week with a bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 20s. There could be a few flurries by next Tuesday and Wednesday. There are signs of some cold arctic air shots in the period from January 15th to January 20th. It wouldn't surprise me if a bit of accumulating snow rolls in ahead of some of this colder air. Stay tuned!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 5-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1904 - Bitterly cold air gripped the northeastern U.S. Morning lows of -42 degrees at Smethport PA and -34 at River Vale NJ established state records. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A massive winter storm spread heavy snow from the southwestern U.S. into the Rockies. In Utah, the Alta ski resort reported a storm total of 42 inches of snow. Winds gusted to 64 mph at Albuquerque NM. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)