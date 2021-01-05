Family Video closing all locations, liquidation sales begin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Family video is closing all 250 remaining locations starting on January 6.

This means the stores in Plover, Rhinelander, Stevens Point, Weston, Wausau and Waupaca will close too.

All locations have begun liquidation sales of its products: movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures included. Stores officially close once inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Wausau and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has been in Wausau since 1996.