Expanded Aspirus Rhinelander clinic opens

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Aspirus is opening their Rhinelander Clinic after a 22,000 square foot expansion project that provides an "enhanced patient experience."

The expansion includes:

New check-in areas, waiting areas, and exam rooms

Relocated and expanded spaces for outpatient therapies, sleep studies, and pulmonary function testing

Increased imaging services

Robb Fabich, Director of Aspirus clinics, thinks patients will like the new look and that the team concept provides more efficiency to staff.

Aspirus also says the expansion allowed them to bring on more staff.

Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic is located at 1630 North Chippewa Drive and offers primary care, walk-in care, specialty care, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation and outpatient therapy services.

The $14 million project began in September 2019.