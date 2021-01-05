Edgar’s Makenna Guden sets school record in 52-39 win over Marathon, along with other area sports scores

Edgar’s Makenna Guden sets school record in 52-39 win over Marathon, along with other area sports scoresNew
A big congratulations goes to Edgar's Makenna Guden for breaking the all-time scoring record at Edgar High School with her 28 point performance against Marathon on Tuesday.
Along with Edgar's 52-39 win, here are the other local prep scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Edgar 52 Marathon 39
- Athens 63 Prentice 51
- Lakeland 52 Rhinelander 46
- Wild Rose 59 Almond-Bancroft 57
- Amherst 64 Rosholt 49
- Watertown 58 SPASH 36
- Mosinee 77 Nekoosa 24
- Rib Lake 38 Abbotsford 34
- Columbus Catholic 53 Greenwood 21
- Marshfield 61 Chippewa Falls 32
- Ashland 49 Northwood 42
- Antigo 57 Tomahawk 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Almond-Bancroft 93 Tigerton 51
- Phillips 75 Assumption 59
- Chippewa Falls 61 Wausau West 49
- Columbus Catholic 46 Greenwood 39
- Marathon 41 Iola-Scandinavia 32
- Rhinelander 55 Lakeland 47
- Medford 56 Northland Pines 51
- Pittsville 62 Spencer 55
- Pacelli 56 Weyauwega Fremont 53
- Merrill 50 Wisconsin Rapids 44
- Prentice 57 Ashland 53
BOYS HOCKEY
- Lakeland 9 East Merrill United 1
- Mosinee 4 Rhinelander 2
- Ashland 5 Northwest Icemen 2