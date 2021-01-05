Edgar’s Makenna Guden sets school record in 52-39 win over Marathon, along with other area sports scores

A big congratulations goes to Edgar's Makenna Guden for breaking the all-time scoring record at Edgar High School with her 28 point performance against Marathon on Tuesday.

Along with Edgar's 52-39 win, here are the other local prep scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edgar 52 Marathon 39

Athens 63 Prentice 51

Lakeland 52 Rhinelander 46

Wild Rose 59 Almond-Bancroft 57

Amherst 64 Rosholt 49

Watertown 58 SPASH 36

Mosinee 77 Nekoosa 24

Rib Lake 38 Abbotsford 34

Columbus Catholic 53 Greenwood 21

Marshfield 61 Chippewa Falls 32

Ashland 49 Northwood 42

Antigo 57 Tomahawk 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 93 Tigerton 51

Phillips 75 Assumption 59

Chippewa Falls 61 Wausau West 49

Columbus Catholic 46 Greenwood 39

Marathon 41 Iola-Scandinavia 32

Rhinelander 55 Lakeland 47

Medford 56 Northland Pines 51

Pittsville 62 Spencer 55

Pacelli 56 Weyauwega Fremont 53

Merrill 50 Wisconsin Rapids 44

Prentice 57 Ashland 53

BOYS HOCKEY