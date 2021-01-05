Skip to Content

Edgar’s Makenna Guden sets school record in 52-39 win over Marathon, along with other area sports scores

New
10:23 pm SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School SportsWIAA

A big congratulations goes to Edgar's Makenna Guden for breaking the all-time scoring record at Edgar High School with her 28 point performance against Marathon on Tuesday.

Along with Edgar's 52-39 win, here are the other local prep scores from across our area for Tuesday Jan. 5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Edgar 52 Marathon 39
  • Athens 63 Prentice 51
  • Lakeland 52 Rhinelander 46
  • Wild Rose 59 Almond-Bancroft 57
  • Amherst 64 Rosholt 49
  • Watertown 58 SPASH 36
  • Mosinee 77 Nekoosa 24
  • Rib Lake 38 Abbotsford 34
  • Columbus Catholic 53 Greenwood 21
  • Marshfield 61 Chippewa Falls 32
  • Ashland 49 Northwood 42
  • Antigo 57 Tomahawk 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Almond-Bancroft 93 Tigerton 51
  • Phillips 75 Assumption 59
  • Chippewa Falls 61 Wausau West 49
  • Columbus Catholic 46 Greenwood 39
  • Marathon 41 Iola-Scandinavia 32
  • Rhinelander 55 Lakeland 47
  • Medford 56 Northland Pines 51
  • Pittsville 62 Spencer 55
  • Pacelli 56 Weyauwega Fremont 53
  • Merrill 50 Wisconsin Rapids 44
  • Prentice 57 Ashland 53

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Lakeland 9 East Merrill United 1
  • Mosinee 4 Rhinelander 2
  • Ashland 5 Northwest Icemen 2

Alex Stewart

More Stories

Skip to content