Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility near or below one quarter mile at times.
Moisture depositing on the pavement in the form of frost will
also lead to slippery spots on untreated roads.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and slippery roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles on the
road. Be prepared for the possibility of encountering icy spots on
the road.
&&