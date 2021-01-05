Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility near or below one quarter mile at times.
Moisture depositing on the pavement in the form of frost will
also lead to slippery spots on untreated roads.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and slippery roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles on the
road. Be prepared for the possibility of encountering icy spots on
the road.

