Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&