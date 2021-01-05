Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&