Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&