Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST

2:02 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

