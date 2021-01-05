Georgia counting votes in runoffs that decide Senate control

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have begun counting the final votes of the nation’s turbulent 2020 election season as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. President Donald Trump encouraged his loyalists to turn out in force even as he undermined the integrity of the electoral system by pressing unfounded claims of voter fraud to explain away his own defeat in Georgia. It was too early to call Tuesday’s races as votes were being counted. Democrats need to win both races to seize the Senate majority.