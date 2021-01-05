Administrative and Human Resources Manager – WAOW

Here’s your chance to join WAOW-TV! We’ve been the most-watched station for years because of our culture and the pride we feel in each other--and this is your chance to help continue that tradition. Plus, we are family owned and operated which makes it easier for you to do what you do best---help those around you reach their full potential.

The job title is Administrative and Human Resources Manager. You have to be a team player ready to work hard, have fun and support your co-workers like family. And make no mistake, this is a key leadership position at our television station. You assist the General Manager with administrative duties, payroll, executing personnel policies, administering benefits, leave management and more at a department head level.

Plus, the television business is a fast-paced environment. Our next Administrative and Human Resources Manager will help manage the HR needs of the entire television station.

Preferred qualifications for the position include:

• 2 year college degree in human resources, accounting or business

• At least 3 years of high-level administrative experience

• Payroll experience

• Human Resources/Benefits Administration experience

• Ability to work with accounting functions and strong analytical skills

• Works well with deadlines, maintains confidentiality and multi-tasks numerous duties on a daily basis.

• Excellent communication skills both written and oral

• Strong Proficiency in Microsoft Word , Excel, and Outlook

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, cover letter, references and salary expectations to:

Curtis Miles

Vice President and General Manager

WAOW-TV

cmiles@waow.com

WAOW is an Equal Opportunity Employer.