A Grand Theater tradition gets a virtual makeover

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Normally the Grand Theater offers different performances to school classes around central Wisconsin.

Because of the pandemic, 2021 will be different.

The Grand will offer the "Arts in Education Series" to teachers and students online free of charge.

Tuesday the Grand's Executive Director Sean Wright said it is an important resource for the community.

"It allowed the artist to make a little bit of money, which is especially important at this time, but also then provide a product," explained Wright. "A finished product that captures the magic and the learning and all the things that go into school-time performances as best we can, without being here in this historic space."

The series will offer five different shows.

The Grand Theater's website has more details.