4 die as migrant boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain say three men died in a boat carrying more than 40 migrants and another died upon reaching shore on Tenerife in the Canary Islands. A service spokeswoman says they are the first deaths of migrants arriving on the islands in 2021. The migrants, including one woman and 17 minors, were from sub-Saharan African countries. Spain’s Interior Ministry says 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 the previous year. More than 500 died in the attempt.