2020 by the numbers

Considering only the weather conditions across Northcentral Wisconsin in 2020, it was a fairly unremarkable year. As you saw from the top ten list of weather events, there was not much severe weather, there was not too much cold weather, there was not much snowfall, and there were hardly any "hot" days.

As you will see from the tabulation of the weather parameters for Wausau, it was a fairly normal year.

Let use start out with the precipitation. 2020 was the 8th year in a row with above normal precipitation across most of Northcentral Wisconsin. 2012 was the last real hot dry year we have experienced. Last year you might recall, was 2nd wettest on record for Wausau with 48.15 inches. This year was above normal, but not by that much. We were on pace for another 40 inches until dry weather hit late in the year. The total in Wausau ended up being 35.00 inches, which is 2.59 inches above the normal of 32.41 inches.

Rain clouds in August. Picture by Char Fischer

Since we started out with precipitation, how about we look at the snowfall next. Late last Winter, from late January through February, there was a decent amount of snow, enough for all Winter activities and fun. We had a significant snow in April, and then over 4 inches in October, but after that, there was not much. Because of the lack of snow in November and December, we ended up below normal on snowfall. In total there was 50.4 inches of snow in Wausau in 2020, which is 9.2 inches below the normal of 59.6 inches. Not a bad snow year, but not great either. You might recall that snow-lovers were much happier in 2019 when a record 115.2 inches fell during the calendar year.

Snow and frost. Picture by Marie Stott

Now on to the temperatures.

It was a mild year. We did not have a lot of bitter cold and we did not have much heat. The warmest temperature of the year in Wausau was 91 degrees on June 2nd. The lowest temperature was -20 degrees on February 14th. The spread between the highest and lowest temperature was 111 degrees, which is a little lower than normal. In keeping with the "mild" theme, there were only 5 days with highs at 90 or above and only 10 days with low temps below zero.

What about the average temperature for the year? It turned out just 1.0 degrees above normal. Since 2000 (21 years), 13 of the years have been above normal (about 60% of them). The average temperature in Wausau was 44.4 degrees. The normal is 43.4 degrees. The warmest year since 2000 was 2012 when the average temp for the year was 47.9 degrees, which made it the 2nd warmest on record. The coldest year since 2000 was 2014, when the average temperature was 40.1 degrees, which made it the 6th coldest on record.

Picture by Hayley Cramer taken on Wausau's warmest day of 2020, June 2nd

As far as daily records go, record highs were the most numerous, occurring on 5 different occasions.

Tied, 45 on Feb 2nd 72 on November 4th 70 on November 6th 71 on November 7th 46 on December 23rd

Record cold high temps were second most numerous, happening on 3 different occasions.

40 on May 10th 51 on September 8th 47 on September 9th

There were 2 record snowfalls: 5.8 inches on February 9th and 4.5 inches of snow on April 12th.

There was one day with record precipitation and that was June 20th (Father's Day) when 3.04 inches of rain fell in Wausau.

The were no record low temps and there were no record warm low temps.

If you want to review the previous year (2019), check here: https://waow.com/2020/01/06/2019-by-the-numbers/

Let us hope 2021 will also be a mild an unremarkable year in the weather. Even though I enjoy tracking the weather, if it gets too extreme, it can cause a lot of problems.