Wisconsin National Guard nears collecting one million COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin National Guard says it's close to collecting one million COVID-19 tests since April 2020.

According to a press release on January 4, National Guard teams have collected nearly 996,000 specimens at community and institutional based testing sites across the state.

These teams are dispatched from a larger task force, and are tailored to meet the needs of a community or institution. They've provided mobile testing locations at a variety of locations since April.

These testing sites are ongoing on a regular basis, click here to see what sites are running during the week of January 4-10. The Department of Health Services also provides a list of testing sites.

Those interested in receiving a test from a Wisconsin National Guard site should register online using COVID Connect.