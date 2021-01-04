Wausau group hopes to keep sidewalks clear and accessible this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force Facebook group is asking for volunteers to help clear snow around the city this winter.

The plan is for volunteers to "adopt" an area, like a bus stop, and make sure it remains clear and accessible throughout the snowy Wisconsin winter. One of the organizers, Lauren Henkelman, said this ensures Wausau remains accessible to folks in the community that use wheel charis, walkers or scooters.

"It's a long winter here in Wisconsin so we really want everyone to access the community. Even if we have the bus or we have sidewalks, if they're not clear and accessible to all of our community members, we don't feel that's acceptable," Henkelman said.

If you want to get involved, you can reach out to the group through Facebook.