Village of Kronenwetter holding kids snowman building contest

Kronenwetter, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Kronenwetter is looking to brighten up the cold winter days with a new Snowman Building Contest for kids.

Kronenwetter residents ages 0-18 are invited to flex their creative muscle in building an inventive snowman. Entries will be judged in categories like "Biggest, "Most Creative," and "Most Classic."

Jarod Rachu, planning technician for the village, said he hopes it helps kids beat the winter blues.

"We hope that they get outside, that they have fun, they can be creative, enjoy the snow," he said.

To enter, take a photo and send it to the village by mail, email or drop-off. The deadline is Feb. 26.