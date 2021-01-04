Very quiet weather continues

There is not too much to discuss in the weather for this week expect to speculate when the sun might come out again. Snow chances and cold Winter weather will be scarce.

Today: Light fog during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few snow showers likely by late afternoon. A dusting up to an inch possible.

High: 28 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Flurries early, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Low: 23 Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few breaks of sun possible during the afternoon.

High: 31 Wind: NW around 5

Today will start out very much like the last couple of days with grey skies and light fog in most of Northcentral Wisconsin. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Marathon, Taylor, and Shawano counties on south through noon today. A weak trough of low pressure moving through the area late this afternoon will produce a good chance of brief snow showers. The few flakes will be falling around the time you are driving home from work – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - so watch out for a few slippery spots on the roads. Snow amounts will be a dusting up to an inch. High temps should reach the upper 20s around mid afternoon and winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week will be very quiet with above normal temperatures. Low temps will be in the low 20s on most days, highs temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Cloudy skies will be around for most of the time and there cold be some light fog during the mornings. The days with the highest chance of sunshine (a few peeks at least) will be Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Late in the weekend and Monday of next week, a slight chance of snow will develop once again. In addition, the weather cold be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1994 - A major winter storm blanketed much of the northeastern U.S. with heavy snow. More than two feet was reported in northwestern Pennsylvania, with 33 inches at Waynesburg. There were ten heart attacks, and 185 injuries, related to the heavy snow in northwest Pennsylvania. Whiteout conditions were reported in Vermont and northeastern New York State. A wind gusts to 75 mph was clocked at Shaftsbury VT. In the Adirondacks of eastern New York State, the town of Tupper reported five inches of snow between 1 PM and 2 PM. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)