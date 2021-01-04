United Way of Marathon County to distribute emergency funds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The United Way of Marathon County will distribute emergency funds that were awarded through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Marathon County received $45,016, which will help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Government agencies, non-profits, and faith based groups that food, shelter, and other support services in the county are eligible to apply for funding.

"It's a really tough time for a lot of those direct client service providers who are really kind of needing everything that they can to to make sure people have shelter and food right now is at such a great need especially coming off this last year," said Tara Glodowski who is the community impact director for education at United Way of Marathon County.

Applications are available by contacting Tara via email tglodowski@unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-298-5707.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on January 22.