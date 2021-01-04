UK judge to rule on US extradition bid for Julian Assange

LONDON (AP) — A British judge is set to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges over the site’s publication of classified American military documents. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser is due to give her ruling Monday at London’s Central Criminal Court, following a three-week extradition hearing in the fall. U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse that carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. U.S. prosecutors say Assange is an ordinary criminal, but his lawyers say he is a journalist and the prosecution is an attack on free speech and a violation of his human rights. Whichever side loses on Monday is likely to appeal.