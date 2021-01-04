UConn, Marquette meet in conference play

UConn (4-1, 1-1) vs. Marquette (6-5, 2-3)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as UConn squares off against Marquette. Each team won in their last game. Marquette earned a 64-60 win in Washington over Georgetown on Saturday, while UConn won easily 82-61 over DePaul on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: James Bouknight has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 1-5 when opponents score more than 68 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Marquette has 45 assists on 83 field goals (54.2 percent) over its past three outings while UConn has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.2 percent. The Huskies have averaged 16.2 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

