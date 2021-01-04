Today’s Teacher: Kelly LeVeque

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week, we feature Kelly LeVeque, a school counselor at the Antigo Unified School District. Her nomination was sent in by one of her students, who wrote:

"Mrs. LeVeque goes above and beyond for her students. She wants all her kids to graduate and do well in school, so she takes those steps with her kids so they succeed in their high school life. She makes everyone smile on their bad days and the snack drawer is the snack drawer is the best thing in her room."

