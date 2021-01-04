Quiet weather lingers, maybe some sunshine?

We certainly have been in a murky, foggy pattern over the past several days. There are some signs that it will change slightly. Hopefully it will give us a fighting chance of seeing some pockets of sunshine in upcoming days. A weak front moving through early Monday evening, associated with a narrow sliver of light snow showers will push out of the region. We could have partial clearing of the skies. However low clouds and fog could reform later in the night. Lows could vary form the upper 10s to lower 20s with west to northwest winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will probably start mostly cloudy with areas of fog. There is a pretty good chance that the fog will gradually lift and some breaks of sunshine will develop. Highs could climb to the low 30s with winds from the northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Very tranquil conditions are expected to hang around for the rest of the week. We are still in a split flow pattern with most of the major weather systems veering around our part of the world. So in a nutshell we are projecting partly or mostly cloudy skies just about every day. Lows should be in the upper 10s to around 20. Highs should reach the low 30s through Friday.

A weak front could push through Saturday afternoon into Sunday providing a small chance of patchy light snow or flurries. Also, slightly colder air will work in with northwest winds by Sunday. This could produce some light lake effect snow in far northern Wisconsin. High temperatures may stay in the upper 20s this weekend, and possibly in the mid 20s next Monday. Lows should be mostly in the 10s.

So in the end, the streak of very easy January weather will continue.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 4-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1971 - A blizzard raged from Kansas to Wisconsin, claiming 27 lives in Iowa. Winds reached 50 mph, and the storm produced up to 20 inches of snow. (David Ludlum)

1982 - Milwaukee, WI, was shut down completely as a storm buried the city under 16 inches of snow in 24 hours. It was the worst storm in thirty-five years. (David Ludlum)