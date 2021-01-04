Political science professor weighs on what could happen if electors are rejected during Wednesday’s count

(WAOW) -- Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson and several other Republican senators and senators-elect said they plan to reject elector in "contested states" when congress meets to formally count the electoral college votes on Wednesday.

But what does that mean for the process and what impact could it have on the electoral count?

UWSP Professor John Blakeman said the process will likely be several hours longer than usual.

Blakeman explained that if just one senator and one representative reject electors from a state as their called out during the joint session, the chambers will then split to debate the rejection. A maximum of two hours is allowed for debate.

A simple majority vote in each chamber would then decided to whether to accept or decline the rejection. But, both the house and the senate have to accept the rejection for those votes to be excluded.

"Say the house rejects the complaint but the senate it accepts it, then under federal law the electoral vote total that was certified by that state's governor is the electoral vote that has to be accepted," Blakeman said.

He expects there to be challenges against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. However, he said it's very unlikely those challenges hold and he expects the electoral count to remain the same.

