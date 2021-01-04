Skip to Content

Police: 1 person shot in vehicle on east side of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Madison Sunday night.

According to Madison police, multiple callers reported the incident around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Eagan and Lien roads.

Officers say a female was shot in her vehicle by someone inside another vehicle.

Responders took the female to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

