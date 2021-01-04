Packer fans invited to participate in ‘Letters to Lambeau’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With fan support running high for the Packers as they return to the playoffs, the team has invited fans to participate in the "Letters to Lambeau" program.

Fans can either send letters or pictures to the team as they prepare for their Divisional Round playoff matchup either January 16 or 17.

Templates for letters and drawings can be found here.

Messages can be submitted three different ways:

They can be submitted through this link.

They can be sent via email; letterstolambeau@packers.com

They can be mailed directly; Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307

Submissions that are selected could be featured on the Packers website as well as their social media platforms, and 20 lucky people will receive either receive an autographed jersey, custom jersey, or a gift card to the Packers Pro Shop.