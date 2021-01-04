More Progress in 2021

Were it not for the world reaction to a respiratory virus outbreak in 2020, most people in the world would have experienced another year of increasing abundance. Even with all of the disruptions, humanity fared pretty well as technology and research advanced.

You will find no shortage of complaints, of course, the world is not perfect. People still suffer from a multitude of maladies, but on average, we still live in the most prosperous and comfortable time in human history.

Will it continue?

I think the answer is yes. Progress should continue at a breakneck pace in 2021. While many were distracted in 2020, the same dreamers, entrepreneurs, and scientists who helped make the world a better pace over the last few decades continued working hard. Here are just a couple of examples of things that could make the world much better going forward.

The first - a new design for wind energy. Dr. James McCanney has worked a few years on a wind turbine that looks more like a Ferris Wheel. He claims that it would produce orders of magnitude more power from the wind than current blade turbines. Not only that, it would be cheaper to manufacture and install. Because each large turbine would produce much more power, there would not need to be very many of them. Instead of wind turbine farms spoiling the natural view all over the country and killing innumerable birds, there would only need to be a handful in each state.

Traditional wind turbines

The big question is: Does it work? McCanney claims that engineering firms have verified the design, but it has not been built yet. He has an Indiegogo campaign going to help fund the building of a small scale demonstration. I do not have the time for a deep physics analysis of the design, but it is clearly based upon known principles of fluid dynamics. Maybe 2021 will be the year when wind power becomes more viable, thanks to this new design.

There second trend that points toward a better world ahead is vertical farming, or urban indoor farming. I have blogged about this topic several times over the years. So far it has not hit "the big time". The problem: it is too expensive to grow food in a building, as compared to out in the fields. Many of the vertical farming businesses have already gone bankrupt. The energy bills have been a little too high to produce food economically. It is hard to compete with free sunlight.

Still, the industry pushes forward. The "Plenty" brand is the latest to make a splash. They have a grow center in California and in Wyoming. They have inked deals with a couple of major grocery store chains and distributors. Check out their website here. You can read about the companies' development here. They claim to use automated growing systems to cut down on cost. In addition, they produce a spectacular amount of leafy greens in a small amount of space. It is yet to be seen if this company will be the one to really breakthrough into the marketplace. Their products are comparable in price to other "organic" options available, which is good, but it took hundreds of millions of dollars (and counting) to get to this point. It will take a lot of $5 boxes of leafy greens to recoup that cost.

These are just two examples of what is going on in the world that most people are not aware of. Realize that there are thousands of other projects, designs, inventions, and new processes that are being worked on at this very moment. Each large and little advance help to squeeze more product out of less energy. It is something you don't notice unless you try to stay consciously aware. The future still looks bright....and cleaner.