Monday’s Scores

9:12 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 53, Holmen 41

Auburndale 73, Assumption 43

Bruce 68, Winter 31

Cambridge 82, Clinton 50

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Howards Grove 42

Clintonville 62, Bonduel 47

Dodgeville 70, Black Hawk 61

Edgar 99, Crandon 30

Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37

Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46

Flambeau 71, Clayton 20

Florence 60, Crandon 21

Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22

Greenwood 64, Spencer 38

Janesville Parker 65, Turner 51

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Jefferson 44

Lancaster 64, Highland 44, OT

Marathon 71, Assumption 39

Mellen 49, Butternut 41

Milton 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 82

Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59

Monroe 67, Darlington 57, OT

Neillsville 63, Owen-Withee 49

Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26

Prairie Farm 60, Cornell 24

Randolph 68, Cambria-Friesland 45

Reedsville 50, Ozaukee 48

Riverdale 61, De Soto 53

Roncalli 61, Valders 50

Sevastopol 73, Tigerton 53

Shiocton 83, Rosholt 41

South Shore 85, Solon Springs 46

Stratford 64, Wausau East 50

Three Lakes 78, Wausaukee 26

Waukesha North 63, Brookfield Academy 48

Wisconsin Lutheran 83, Franklin 67

Wrightstown 81, Waupaca 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 64, Edgewood 43

Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60

Benton 43, Pecatonica 34

Black Hawk 72, Albany 52

Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32

Bonduel 75, Rosholt 42

Brodhead 69, Whitewater 40

Cambridge 73, Johnson Creek 30

Dodgeville 65, Belleville 47

Edgerton 64, Janesville Parker 38

Evansville 45, Milton 38

Fennimore 47, Riverdale 40

Greenfield 72, Franklin 63

Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41

Hilbert 55, Lourdes Academy 36

Hortonville 73, Appleton West 31

Hudson 64, Rice Lake 40

Ithaca 54, North Crawford 48

Kaukauna 64, Oshkosh North 11

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Reedsville 50

Markesan 43, Waterloo 28

Mineral Point 44, Shullsburg 42

Neenah 60, Kimberly 56

Neillsville 51, Assumption 42

Neillsville 55, Columbus Catholic 26

Neillsville 56, Gilman 26

New Glarus 60, Belmont 42

New Holstein 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52

Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 51

Pius XI Catholic 61, New Berlin West 46

Prentice 52, Rib Lake 38

Ripon 45, Lomira 34

South Shore 69, Solon Springs 38

Stevens Point 75, Wausau East 39

Stockbridge 50, Florence 30

Valders 72, Menasha 66

Waupun 60, Columbus 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

