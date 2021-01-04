Mexico’s president reaches the people with morning show

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has held marathon press conferences every weekday since taking office on Dec. 1, 2018. That’s over 500 opened-ended news conferences, sometimes lasting as long as three hours. They are a platform for the president to relay information that he says the media ignore or misrepresent. Others say they are propaganda venues used by López Obrador to attack his critics. They are undeniably a break with the past in a country where some presidents could go years without taking an unvetted question from a reporter.