Local businesses ask residents to consider spending stimulus money locally

WAUSAU, Wis.. (WAOW) — Many Americans have started to get their second round of federal stimulus money.

For some the funds might mean being able to pay bills and put food on the table. If not, or if funds are left over, residents are encouraged to spend it locally.

It's no question that small businesses took a hit during the pandemic, and many are are still struggling to get back on their feet.

So, if this round of stimulus money is not being used as an emergency fund, the next time you are out try treating yourself to a dinner a local restaurant or buy that bike you were eyeing from a local shop.

"If you are running errands and picking up groceries make sure you are shopping local because not only does that help the business but helps the local economy bounce back from the challenges we faced last year with the pandemic," said Blake Opal-Wahoske with the Wausau River District.

Wahoske said 50% of our local businesses were worried that one out of two small businesses would close during the pandemic.