Liz Weston: Start 2021 off strong with these money moves

6:00 am

Crossing a few financial tasks off your list first thing in 2021 can put you in a better position for the coming year, no matter what lies ahead. Among the things you can do: Get ready to file taxes as early as possible. That helps you thwart refund-stealing scammers and gives you more time to prepare if you owe money. Related to that, by checking your withholding, you can avoid a tax surprise next year. Also consider ratcheting up retirement contributions, doing an audit of your 2020 spending and automating charitable donations. Finally, start spending down your medical flexible spending account.

Associated Press

