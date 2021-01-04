Legislature passes resolution reopening state Capitol building in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As one of its first actions today, the Republican controlled state Senate and Assembly passed a joint resolution re-opening the Wisconsin State Capitol to the public.

Gov. Tony Evers closed the Capitol building in March as cases of COVID-19 began to quickly spread in Wisconsin.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) released the following statement:

“The state Capitol building is an area of shared governance between co-equal branches of government. Our Joint Resolution re-opens the doors of the Capitol to ensure the public has open and easy access to their elected representatives and to preserve our ability to exercise our core powers and duties.

“The Capitol has always been a symbol of Wisconsin herself and today the Legislature re-affirmed our state government should be open and available. Governor Evers can handle access to his office as he sees fit. As for the Legislature, we're committed to public access and the safe re-opening of our state - that includes the People's House.”