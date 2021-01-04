Legislative session begins after 264 days with no new activity

(WAOW) -- If you didn't accomplish a project at work in 264 days, you'd probably be looking at unemployment.

But that's how long it's been since Wisconsin state lawmakers have passed it's only bill in 2020; COVID-19 relief.

"264 days is just crazy," said Rudolph resident Mishelle O'Shasky.

She says she's worried that recess will come at a cost to constituents.

"How is unemployment working without the legislators being involved and how are all these agencies still operating as if the legislators are still in session?" she said.

Republican Representative Patrick Snyder of Schofield said there's a simple explanation.

"When we came in specially in April and passed the COVID cares act bill, we were able to take care of things until the new session started here in January," he said.

Snyder said the time period before an election is usually quite anyway, with very few meetings or legislation hearings taking place.

"It wasn't like something that we stubbornly went up against, it's just something that there wasn't certain types of bills that would come up that weren't covered already," he said.

But for taxpayers and even other state lawmakers, time is running out.

In a statement Monday, Governor Tony Evers called for swift action on COVID-19 relief in this new session, saying "Time is of the essence, and we can't wait any longer."

Meanwhile, Snyder sought to reassure constituents that government is still working, even when it doesn't appear to be.

"When they call up and they have a problem or need to get to an agency and need us to advocate for them... I've been doing that for 6 months," he said.

O'Shasky said she wants to see more from legislators in this new session.

"What I would like to see is more transparency in regards to how have we been operating as a state and adhering to the constitution," she said.