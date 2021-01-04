Larry King, hospitalized with COVID, moved out of ICU

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast legend Larry King, who has been suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is no longer receiving supplemental oxygen. A spokesman for King’s production company reported the improved picture on Monday. King had been in the ICU since New Year’s Eve. Spokesman David Theall says King conversed with his three sons by video call. The 87-year-old broadcaster is best known as the genial host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.