In Georgia, final warnings about high-stakes Senate runoffs

MILNER, Ga. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans alike are casting Tuesday’s twin Georgia Senate runoffs in the starkest of terms as the state prepares for last-minute visits from President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Tuesday’s elections will decide which party will control the Senate at the outset of Biden’s tenure. Republican David Perdue, who is fighting for a second term against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, said Monday “the very future of our republic is on the line” as he addressed by telephone a megachurch crowd gathered to see Vice President Mike Pence. Biden is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta later Monday. Trump will cap off the day with a nighttime rally in north Georgia.