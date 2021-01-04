How little can it snow in January?

We didn't have very much snow in December in the Wausau area and January is starting on the same dry trend. Through January 4th we've had under 0.5 inch. We don't have very much in the forecast through at least January 11th.

So what are the records for the least snowy January in Wausau?

January 1915 (1.6" of snow) January 1981 (1.7" of snow) January 1961 (1.8" of snow) January 1974 (1.9" of snow) January 2010 (2.3" of snow)

That is pretty interesting how dry some of those Januarys have been! It will take quite a drought this month to get into that top 5 list. Stay tuned! We'll let you know how it is stacking up this month.