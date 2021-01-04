Gov. Tony Evers encourages State Legislature to quickly pass COVID-19 compromise bill

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers wants the COVID-19 compromise bill to be the first act passed in the new session of the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Gov. Evers sent a letter to the State Legislature with the request early Monday morning.

“As we begin a new year and you begin a new legislative session, I write today to ask for your urgent consideration and support of legislation to aid in our state’s continued response to COVID-19,” Gov. Evers wrote. “I respectfully request that you prioritize the COVID-19 compromise bill—LRB-6592—that I introduced several weeks ago now, and ask that the bill as drafted, which includes provisions agreed upon by Republican leaders and me, be the first bill taken up and passed by both respective houses so it can be sent to my desk without delay. Time is of the essence, and frankly, we cannot delay any longer. It is time to move forward on legislation where there is agreement.

The compromise bill was created after "several weeks' of conversations with Republican legislative leaders that includes provisions on which the governor and Republican leaders could agree," according to a press release.

That same press release states that Gov. Evers is encouraging the Legislature to "find consensus beyond a first compromise bill to comprehensively address the many pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and support the state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The Wisconsin State Legislature has not passed a bill in 264 days. The State Senate and Assembly inaugurations are scheduled for Monday afternoon, although a virtual inauguration has already occurred.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate. There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.

Read the full letter below: