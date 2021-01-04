Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to assist law enforcement in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is mobilizing the Wisconsin National Guard to support law enforcement in Kenosha.

Authorities there asked for help to ensure public safety.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Gov. Evers. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

A charging decision is anticipated in the next two weeks in the case of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake back in August.

Blake, who is Black, was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back.

The shooting sparked riots and unrest in the city.

A total of 500 troops have been mobilized.

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the news release.

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.

“We work hand-in-hand with communities across Wisconsin to help ensure public safety, and this mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general. “We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us.”



