Flags to fly at half staff for former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson

MADISON (WKOW) —​ Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Abrahamson passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 at the age of 87.

“Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice. Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her,” said Gov. Evers in a statement at the time of her passing.

“We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy,” he said.

Private memorial services will be held on Jan. 5.