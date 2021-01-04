Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The family of a prominent separatist leader from disputed Kashmir who is being held in an Indian jail for alleged anti-state activities has appealed to the United Nations for help in securing her release. Ahmad bin Qasim, the son of Aasiyeh Andrabi, who heads an Islamic women’s group in Indian-controlled Kashmir, was joined by Pakistan rights minister Shireen Mazari in issuing the appeal at a rare news conference in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. Andrabi and two other activists, Sofi Fahmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were charged by a court in India last month.