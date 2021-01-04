Expert offers money saving tips for 2021

(WAOW)- Though it's a new year, the hardships brought on by 2020 are still a reality that cannot be forgotten.

So many Americans barely had enough money saved to buy basic needs when they lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The key is to remember emergencies happen, crazy things happen and start 2021 by planning for the 'what ifs,'" said Tony Liddle CEO of Prosper Wealth Management.

Millions of Americans filed for unemployment last year and many did not have anything saved up.

"You should have three to six months of your current income tucked away in savings somewhere," Liddle said.

Liddle suggests starting off with $1000 in your emergency fund.

"If you have other funds for vacation or car then create a sinking fund," he said.

The emergency fund should be completely separate than your "other savings fund."

"You can put away an hour of your salary every day into your savings then you could be set up for your future," Liddle said.

For those in debt, Liddle suggests making minimum payments each month that way your credit score is not jeopardized.

He also suggests checking out monthly subscriptions and deactivate the ones not used regularly.