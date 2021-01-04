Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:41 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price

Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal

Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&