Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:41 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:41 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
