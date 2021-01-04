Bid to address health costs by 3 corporate giants is over

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A health care venture created by three corporate giants to attack soaring care costs will shutter only a couple years after launching. A company spokeswoman said Monday that Haven will end operations in February. The venture was formed in 2018 by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway. The representative gave no reason for the move. The independent company was created to focus on improving care delivered to employees of those businesses while doing a better job managing the expense. The companies then picked a high-profile CEO, Harvard professor Dr. Atul Gawande, to lead the venture. Gawande left last May.