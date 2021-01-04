36 percent of reported COVID-19 tests return positive

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,912 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Of those, 1,407, or 36% of tests returned positive.

The new report brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 487,938. Of those, 456,529, or 93.6% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases is on the rise. Last week the seven-day average was 1,934, on Monday it was 2,225. The seven-day average for percent positive also is rising.

The state also reports nine deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 4,884. The seven-day average for deaths is 25.

DHS reports 51 new hospitalizations, bringing the total of those ever hospitalized to 21,580.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,069 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 225 are in the ICU, down 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.