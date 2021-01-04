$10,000 bond set for Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling COVID-19 vaccines

GRAFTON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling 570 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, now identified as Steven Brandenburg, appeared in court today.

According to the Associated Press, Ozaukee County District attorney Adam Gerolin claims Brandenburg told police he tried to ruin the vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn't safe.

A $10,000 signature bond was set.

Brandenburg was arrested on December 31 on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.

Now, prosecutors say they don't know for sure if the vaccines were truly destroyed, and that more testing needs to be done to determine that they were destroyed by Brandenburg's actions.

This forces the prosecution to drop the reckless endangerment charge, a felony, and replace it with attempted criminal damage to property.

Brandenburg is not to work in a health care facility, leave the state, possess or use a firearm, or have contact with any co-workers.

A criminal complaint has not yet been filed.