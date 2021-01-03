Skip to Content

Stevens Point Police asking for help locating missing endangered teen

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police is asking anyone in the area to be on the lookout for missing and possibly endangered 14-year-old girl.

Cassandra Kozlowski was last seen leaving her residence at 4:47 a.m. She is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a black backpack with reflective stripes.

Cassandra is approximately 5'1" and 130 pounds. She has a tattoo of a planet on her right thigh and "4-20 421" on her right inner ankle.

Police say it is uncertain where Cassandra was going. They say while she has a history of running away, they believe she is in danger at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

