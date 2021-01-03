Nancy Pelosi re-elected speaker of the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi has been narrowly re-elected as speaker of the House, giving her the reins of Democrats’ slender House majority as President-elect Joe Biden sets a challenging course of producing legislation to tackle the pandemic, revive the economy, and address other party priorities.

The California Democrat has led her party in the House since 2003 and is the only woman to be the speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. again will be the chamber’s minority leader.

There are two vacancies in the 435-member House, and whatever happens, Democrats will have the smallest House majority in two decades.