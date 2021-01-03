Milwaukee’ ends year with 189 people killed in homicides

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee ended 2020 with 189 homicides as of New Year's Day, nearly doubling that figure from 2019 and smashing its previous record set in 1991 by more than 14%. The Journal Sentinel reports many experts and local officials believe the increase was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. It follows a trend seen in dozens of other American cities in 2020 and comes after four years of declining homicides locally. But it's not just fatal violence that skyrocketed in Milwaukee in 2020. As of Dec. 16, nonfatal shootings had already victimized more than 700 people in Milwaukee, a 64% increase from 2019.